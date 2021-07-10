SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $109,554.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00875466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044510 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

