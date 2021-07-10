Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.46 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,055 shares of company stock worth $15,573,352 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.