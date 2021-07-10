Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.02. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$23.85, with a volume of 107,998 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$879.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.2010933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $326,633 in the last quarter.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

