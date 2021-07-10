Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

