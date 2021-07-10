SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.56 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $192.79 million and $4.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00880501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.