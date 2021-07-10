SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $115.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.16 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $470.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $482.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $488.02 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

