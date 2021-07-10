Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.13 million and $174,618.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

