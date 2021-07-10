Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Achieves $97.05 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $62.22 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

