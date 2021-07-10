SmartKey Trading Down 14.3% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $23.77 million and approximately $521,640.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartKey has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044462 BTC.

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

