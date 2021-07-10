Smoothy Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $364,749.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

