SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,648.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00019395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $63,648.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

