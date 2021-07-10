Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Hits $196.28 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Sologenic has a market cap of $196.28 million and $404,301.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00115433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,705.80 or 1.00231872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.00947430 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,293 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

