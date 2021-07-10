Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 476 ($6.22), with a volume of 54,109 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.62. The stock has a market cap of £267.40 million and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

