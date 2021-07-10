Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.