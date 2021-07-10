SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $444,753.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

