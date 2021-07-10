SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $323,727.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

