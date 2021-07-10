Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $11.19 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and $1.13 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.03 or 1.00307412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00955041 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.