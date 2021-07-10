SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 337.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,981 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $133.80. 3,781,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

