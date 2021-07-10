Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

