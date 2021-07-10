Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00035785 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00037483 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

