Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5,531.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 352,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.53 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682 over the last 90 days. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.