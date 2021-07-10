SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.17. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 245,074 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

