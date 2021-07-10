SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Reaches $277,811.31

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $277,811.31 and approximately $162.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.69 or 1.00139056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.83 or 0.01251022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00379656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006130 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004750 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

