Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $926.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.