Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Sprott worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.