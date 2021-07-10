Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce sales of $43.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $175.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.