Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Square were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Square by 19.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,011,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,649,000 after buying an additional 164,111 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 22.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,042,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,765,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 29.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Square by 94.6% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.11.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

