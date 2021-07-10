Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00005524 BTC on popular exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $4,266.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,171,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,949 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

