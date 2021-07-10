St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,518 ($19.83). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,518 ($19.83), with a volume of 621,816 shares changing hands.

STJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,428.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.