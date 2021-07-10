Stabilize Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $136,036.30 and $2,605.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00874129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

