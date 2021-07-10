StableXSwap (STAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.32 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $27.32 million and $237.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,695.70 or 1.00161120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007271 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

