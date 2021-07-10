Stacks Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $177.25 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,984,477 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.