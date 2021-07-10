STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

