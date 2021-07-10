Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.50. Stantec shares last traded at C$56.45, with a volume of 88,911 shares traded.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.55.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

