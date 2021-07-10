Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,214.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

