Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Starcom plc (LON:STAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,058,454 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Martin Blair purchased 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

