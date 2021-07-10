Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0644 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $223.52 million and $23.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

