Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0920 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Stealth has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038994 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,753,644 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

