Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

