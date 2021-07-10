SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $60,617.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.47 or 0.01247171 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

