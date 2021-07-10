Stellar (XLM) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion and $309.16 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161492 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,557.17 or 1.00133976 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,029 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,822,953 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

