Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

