Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.23 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $324.77 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.75.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.