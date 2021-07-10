Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,815 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 501.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,098,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $547.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.