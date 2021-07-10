Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

FLT stock opened at $253.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

