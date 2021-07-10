Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,576 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

