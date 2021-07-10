stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,110.17 or 0.06295695 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $63,255.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00114221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.66 or 1.00274307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00954690 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 635,640 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

