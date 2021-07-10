Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $131,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

