Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,891 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 3.45% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

