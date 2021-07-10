Storj (STORJ) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Storj has a market capitalization of $272.56 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,333,346 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

